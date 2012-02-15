Feb 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 8, 2014

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.609

Reoffer price 100.609

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct UKT

Payment Date February 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited, Royal Bank of Scotland &

Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), Aaa (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total 500 million

ISIN XS0733164056

Temp ISIN XS0749132881

