TOKYO Feb 16 Sumitomo Corp, Japan's No.3 trading house, said on Thursday it aims to boost its natural resource assets such as copper and coal by 40 percent to 1 trillion yen ($13 billion)over the next two to three years by expanding capacity at existing projects and acquiring new assets.

The company, previously cautious about investing in upstream assets, will shift more resources to them from its traditional trading business, focusing on copper, coal, iron ore and oil and gas as strategic products, Kuniharu Nakamura, senior managing executive officer, told a news conference.

"Our net profit has risen in the past few years in line with an increase in upstream natural resources assets," he said. "We aim to boost natural resource assets to 1 trillion yen within two to three years from 700 billion yen now."

Among such projects, an iron ore joint venture between Sumitomo and Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas will increase output by nearly five times to 29 million tonnes a year by 2015. Sumitomo owns 30 percent of the venture, Mineracao Usiminas S.A.

Sumitomo expects its equity output of copper to rise to over 100,000 tonnes in 2015, up from the current 54,000 tonnes, after the Sierra Gorda project in Chile starts production in 2014.