Feb 16 - Participants in a panel discussion at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' inaugural Covered Bond Seminar highlighted the potential dangers of over-promoting covered bonds at the expense of other asset classes.

In particular, the discussion focused on the relative merits of covered bonds and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), from both issuers' and investors' perspectives.

The published transcript features discussion of the following questions:

-- If an issuer were to default, would investors rather hold its RMBS or covered bonds?

-- What other factors should an investor consider when choosing between investing in RMBS or covered bonds?

-- Has the preferential regulatory treatment of covered bonds gone too far?

-- Standard & Poor's recently published an article focusing on the dominance of 'AAA' ratings in structured finance. We've seen that some covered bonds are now being issued with ratings lower than 'AAA'. Will we see more of this in the future?

The panel included: Gareth Davies, Head of European ABS & Covered Bond Research at J.P. Morgan; Neil Calder, Head of Investments-Credit, Treasury at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ; and Rob Ford, Partner at TwentyFour Asset Management.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Q&A: Are Covered Bonds All They're Cracked Up To Be?