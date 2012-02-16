February 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower CADES

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date February 24, 2015

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.887

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

144A ISIN US12802DAC02

RegS ISIN XS0749451398

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.