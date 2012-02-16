BRIEF-First Capital Securities gets approval to set up 3 new branches
* Says it got approval to set up 3 new branches in Hunan, Shaanxi and Shenzhen
February 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower CADES
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date February 24, 2015
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.887
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
144A ISIN US12802DAC02
RegS ISIN XS0749451398
