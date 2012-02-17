Feb 16 The Carlyle Group is looking to
raise $10 billion for its next North American private equity
fund, Fortune magazine said in a report on its website.
Fund-raising has begun, with a first close expected during
the first half of this year, the magazine said.
Carlyle last launched a North America focussued fund in
2007, raising $13.7 billion for Carlyle Partners V, which has
invested in companies such as BankUnited, Booz Allen Hamilton
Inc and Sequa Corp.
Carlyle, whose other investments include Dunkin Brands,
Alliance Boots and Freescale Semiconductor, had filed for an IPO
in September that could raise up to $1 billion.
Carlyle was not available for comment when contacted by
Reuters.