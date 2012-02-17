STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.03 percent at 18,340.17 and the 50-share Nifty was 1.05 percent higher at 5,579.9, as indications euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece boosted appetite for risky assets in global markets. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was at 8.22 percent, higher than Wednesday's close of 8.20 percent, as traders pruned their holdings to make room for a 120 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) debt auction later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 49.27/28, marginally stronger than Wednesday's close of 49.29/30, as dollar demand from importers offset comfort from positive local equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.31 percent, up from 7.27 percent on Wednesday, while the one-year rate was at 8.07 percent, up from 8.05 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The four-day cash rate was at 8.80/8.90 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent for two-day loans, as demand persisted in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18340.17 1.03 DOLLEX-30 3055.22 1.05 DOLLEX-100 2031.14 1.16 DOLLEX-200 767.46 1.16 BSE-100 9677.57 1.15 BSE-200 2272.07 1.15 BSE-500 7112.44 1.14 BSE MID-CAP 6624.25 1.16 BSE SMALL-CAP 7211.8 1.12 BSE AUTO 10443.27 0.67 BSE-CG 11212.24 2.47 BSE-CD 6485.89 1.67 BSE-FMCG 4151.93 0.34 BSE-HC 6431.51 0.79 BSE IPO 1618.07 1.42 BSE-IT 6199.5 0.33 BSE METALS 12806.58 1.75 BSE OIL & GAS 8676.6 0.73 BSE POWER 2345.56 2.15 BSE REALTY 2111.18 2.39 BSE-PSU 7962.5 1.56 BSE-TECK 3671.99 0.51 BSE BANKEX 12788.31 1.82 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1173.22 0.8 S&P CNX NIFTY 5579.9 1.05 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)