STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.24 percent at 18,379.19 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.31 percent to 5,593.95, as indications euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece boosted global risk appetite. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 1 basis point at 8.21 percent, ahead of a 120 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) debt auction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 49.18/19 to the dollar from the previous close of 49.29/30, as capital inflows and positive stocks helped offset dollar demand from oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 5 basis points at 7.32 percent, while the one-year rate rose 3 basis points to 8.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The four-day cash rate was little changed at 8.85/8.90 percent, as demand persisted in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 35 rupees at 28,162 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % change SENSEX 18379.19 1.24 DOLLEX-30 3069.35 1.52 DOLLEX-100 2040.31 1.61 DOLLEX-200 770.66 1.59 BSE-100 9696.69 1.35 BSE-200 2275.79 1.32 BSE-500 7122.93 1.29 BSE MID-CAP 6616.85 1.05 BSE SMALL-CAP 7207.25 1.06 BSE AUTO 10363.57 -0.1 BSE-CG 11379.78 4 BSE-CD 6685.34 4.8 BSE-FMCG 4148.64 0.26 BSE-HC 6380.86 -0.01 BSE IPO 1623.31 1.75 BSE-IT 6243.29 1.04 BSE METALS 12865.23 2.22 BSE OIL & GAS 8669.68 0.65 BSE POWER 2401.14 4.57 BSE REALTY 2114.32 2.54 BSE-PSU 8015.62 2.24 BSE-TECK 3693.46 1.1 BSE BANKEX 12778.64 1.75 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1174.19 0.89 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)