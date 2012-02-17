STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 1.33 percent at 18,395.33 and the 50-share Nifty rose 1.39 percent to 5,598.5, aided by strong foreign fund inflows, and firm overseas markets following indications that euro zone officials would soon approve a bailout for Greece. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down a basis point at 8.19 percent, ahead of a 120 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) debt auction outcome. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 49.1950/2050 to the dollar from the previous close of 49.29/30, as capital inflows and positive stocks helped offset dollar demand from oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 4 basis points at 7.31 percent, while the one-year rate rose 2 basis points to 8.07 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The four-day cash rate was little changed at 8.90/9.00 percent, as demand persisted in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 55 rupees at 28,182 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 18395.33 1.33 DOLLEX-30 3069.74 1.53 DOLLEX-100 2040.85 1.64 DOLLEX-200 770.89 1.62 BSE-100 9707.12 1.45 BSE-200 2278.34 1.43 BSE-500 7130.2 1.4 BSE MID-CAP 6616.9 1.05 BSE SMALL-CAP 7205.39 1.03 BSE AUTO 10351.59 -0.21 BSE-CG 11306.97 3.34 BSE-CD 6637.38 4.05 BSE-FMCG 4142.9 0.12 BSE-HC 6392.7 0.18 BSE IPO 1621.59 1.64 BSE-IT 6314.69 2.19 BSE METALS 12891.56 2.43 BSE OIL & GAS 8695.84 0.96 BSE POWER 2393.86 4.25 BSE REALTY 2107.15 2.19 BSE-PSU 7998.68 2.02 BSE-TECK 3723.61 1.92 BSE BANKEX 12782.87 1.78 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1174.6 0.92 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)