Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on FRiday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 24, 2016

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclsoed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme

ISIN XS0749744909

