Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on FRiday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 24, 2016
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclsoed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme
ISIN XS0749744909
