STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.72 percent at 18,284.68 and the 50-share Nifty rose 0.73 percent to 5,562.3, aided by strong foreign fund inflows, and firm overseas markets following indications that euro zone officials would soon approve a bailout for Greece. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis point at 8.18 percent, after strong demand emerged at the 120 billion rupee debt sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee strengthened to 49.2500/2550 to the dollar from the previous close of 49.29/30, as capital inflows and positive stocks helped, but dollar demand from oil importers limited gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.30 percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 basis point to 8.06 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The four-day cash rate was little changed at 8.85/90 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent, as demand persisted in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 65 rupees at 28,192 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 18284.68 0.72 DOLLEX-30 3048.68 0.83 DOLLEX-100 2024.4 0.82 DOLLEX-200 764.39 0.76 BSE-100 9637.7 0.73 BSE-200 2261.19 0.67 BSE-500 7074.25 0.6 BSE MID-CAP 6543.79 -0.06 BSE SMALL-CAP 7117.37 -0.2 BSE AUTO 10309.72 -0.62 BSE-CG 11073.67 1.21 BSE-CD 6626.78 3.88 BSE-FMCG 4155.56 0.43 BSE-HC 6367.06 -0.22 BSE IPO 1601.22 0.36 BSE-IT 6269.39 1.46 BSE METALS 12579.55 -0.05 BSE OIL & GAS 8649.51 0.42 BSE POWER 2359.46 2.76 BSE REALTY 2078.39 0.8 BSE-PSU 7908.4 0.87 BSE-TECK 3690.8 1.02 BSE BANKEX 12724.96 1.32 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1167.11 0.28 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI)