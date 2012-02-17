BRIEF-Conduit Capital to dispose of investments for 62.7 mln rand
* Signed a resolution to approve disposal of a portion of investments for 62,711,550 rand
February 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank
(IADB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2014
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.662
Reoffer price 99.662
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct Sep 2014 UKT
Payment Date February 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's Global
Debt Programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Signed a resolution to approve disposal of a portion of investments for 62,711,550 rand
WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to widen the reach of a federal law targeting abusive debt-collection tactics such as harassment and threats, ruling it does not cover companies that buy debt, sometimes for pennies on the dollar, and then collect it.