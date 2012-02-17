Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 24, 2017

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.703

Yield 3.065 pct

Spread 148 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 219 bp

Over the OBL 162

Payment Date February 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

