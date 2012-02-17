STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended up 0.75 percent at 18,289.35 and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.77 percent higher at 5,564.3, bolstered by strong foreign fund inflows amid growing concerns the market has run up too fast in a short span of time. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended down 1 basis point at 8.19 percent, after lower-than-expected cut-off yields at a debt sale prompted some buying. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended at 49.27/28 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 49.29/30, as gains from foreign fund inflows were negated by strong demand for dollars from oil importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 5 basis points at 7.32 percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 basis points higher at 8.07 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The four-day cash rate ended at 8.90/9.00 percent from its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent, as demand persisted in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 28 rupees at 28,155 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 18289.35 0.75 DOLLEX-30 3047.91 0.81 DOLLEX-100 2024.68 0.83 DOLLEX-200 764.48 0.77 BSE-100 9641.94 0.77 BSE-200 2262.14 0.71 BSE-500 7076.99 0.64 BSE MID-CAP 6544.56 -0.05 BSE SMALL-CAP 7116.49 -0.21 BSE AUTO 10319.2 -0.53 BSE-CG 11106.78 1.51 BSE-CD 6647.43 4.21 BSE-FMCG 4153.2 0.37 BSE-HC 6375.3 -0.09 BSE IPO 1600.73 0.33 BSE-IT 6266.87 1.42 BSE METALS 12572.46 -0.11 BSE OIL & GAS 8644.71 0.36 BSE POWER 2363.28 2.92 BSE REALTY 2079.72 0.86 BSE-PSU 7909.08 0.88 BSE-TECK 3689.31 0.98 BSE BANKEX 12736.09 1.41 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1168.21 0.37 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)