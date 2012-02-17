Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 17, 2015

Coupon 2.95 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date February 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total 2.4 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0465397619

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue