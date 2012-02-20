SEOUL Feb 20 Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd
, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said on Monday
that it has not considered acquiring South Korea's Tong Yang
Life Insurance Co Ltd.
A local media report on Monday said Hyundai Motor Group, the
country's No.2 conglomerate, was carrying out due diligence on
Tong Yang Life, citing an official in the investment banking
industry.
The report said affiliates Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai
Commercial Inc were expected to participate in the
bidding, as they did in their recent purchase of Green Cross
Life Insurance.
A spokeswoman for Hyundai Motor Co also denied
interest in Tong Yang Life.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)