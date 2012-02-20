SEOUL Feb 20 Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd , an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said on Monday that it has not considered acquiring South Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd.

A local media report on Monday said Hyundai Motor Group, the country's No.2 conglomerate, was carrying out due diligence on Tong Yang Life, citing an official in the investment banking industry.

The report said affiliates Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Commercial Inc were expected to participate in the bidding, as they did in their recent purchase of Green Cross Life Insurance.

A spokeswoman for Hyundai Motor Co also denied interest in Tong Yang Life. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)