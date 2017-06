HANOI Feb 20 The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Saigon Securities Inc in 2011:

Unit: million dong

Item * 2011 2010

Net revenues 848,048 1,503,616

Gross profit 126,604 902,819

Net profit 82,753 689,469

Note: * SSI did not say if the figures were audited.

SSI shares were traded up 4.49 percent at 16,300 dong at 0224 GMT. ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)