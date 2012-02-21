* Bullish on long-dated infrastructure, utilities firms
bonds
* Won top-performing ringgit bond fund Edge-Lipper award
* Fund returned 10 pct in 2011 vs benchmark's 4.9 pct gain
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Long-dated Malaysian
bonds of companies in infrastructure and utilities sectors, such
as oil and gas firm Ranhill Powertron [RANPT.UL], are a good bet
in today's low interest rate environment, compared with
government securities, the manager of an award-winning Malaysian
fund said.
Goh Wee Peng, who runs AmInvestment Bank Group's $64 million
AmDynamic Bond fund, told Reuters she preferred long-dated
bonds of the corporates as they tend to produce steady cash
flows and that government securities had turned increasingly
expensive.
"We like defensive or concession-based sectors where
cashflows are predictable and less sensitive to economic and
political storms," said Goh, who is also the chief investment
officer of the fixed income division of AmInvestment Bank Group.
AmDynamic Bond fund, which manages 194 million ringgit in
assets, invests mainly in high-yielding lower-rated corporate
bonds and convertibles, but also has the mandate to buy
government securities.
This week, the fund was named the top-performing Malaysian
ringgit bond fund for both three and five years at the
Edge-Lipper Fund Awards 2012. It returned about 10 percent in
2011, compared to a 4.9 percent gain for its benchmark index,
the RAM Quant Shop MGS All Index, in the same period.
AmDynamic Bond's top holding is expressway operator
Konsortium Lebuhraya Utara-Timur (KL) Sdn Bhd, and it is also
overweight RHB Bank Berhad (RHBC.KL) and Public Bank Berhad
(PUBM.KL).
SEES NO IMMEDIATE RATE CUTS
Weaker global economic growth, as well as the U.S. Federal
Reserve's commitment to keep interest rates low till 2014 have
made AmInvestment bullish on long-term bonds, said Goh.
She also expects Malaysia to keep rates unchanged, unless
the global economic situation worsens and causes Malaysia's
growth to fall sharply or inflation to drop to between 2-2.5
percent.
"It's unlikely that we will see any rate cuts in the first
half of the year. With the festive (Lunar New Year) season
driving consumption, first-quarter GDP should still be fairly
upbeat," said Goh.
Malaysia's economy grew at an annual pace of 5.2 percent in
the fourth quarter of 2011, slowing from the previous three
months but beat economists' expectations, underpinned by strong
domestic demand and public spending. [ID:nK7E7ND00V]
The country's inflation had also eased in the second half of
the year as prices fell and demand softened, after peaking in
June last year at 3.5 percent.
However, Goh noted that the spread between the 10-year
benchmark Malaysian government bond yield MY10YT=RR and the
overnight policy rate has narrowed, indicating that the market
has priced in expectations of a rate cut.
Malaysia's 10-year bond yield has fallen by 23.5
basis points since the start of the year to 3.462 percent, while
the overnight rate has remained at 3 percent.
"Because MGS (Malaysian government securities) is quite
expensive at this level, we are more highly-weighted on
long-dated corporate bonds," said Goh.
($1 = 3.0435 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)(+65 6403 5666)(Reuters
Messaging: charmian.kok.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: AMINVESTMENT/
(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.