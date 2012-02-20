February 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower EBRD
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2014
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.849
Reoffer price 99.849
Yield 0.928 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0750692864
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue