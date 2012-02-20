February 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.254
Yield 5.173 pct
Spread 355 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equvialent to 425.5
bp over the OBL 162
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse & JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMNT
Programme
