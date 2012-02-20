February 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.254

Yield 5.173 pct

Spread 355 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equvialent to 425.5

bp over the OBL 162

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit

Suisse & JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMNT

Programme

