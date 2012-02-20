Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower GE Capital European Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2015
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.879
Reoffer price 99.879
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse,Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0750684929
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue