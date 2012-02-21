HANOI Feb 21 The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Vietnam Export Import Commcercial Joint Stock Bank in 2011:

Unit: million dong

Item *2011 2010

Total assets 183,584,657 131,110,882

Gross profit 4,056,557 2,377,648

Net profit 3,038,459 1,814,639

NOTE: * Eximbank did not say if the figures were audited.

EIB shares were traded down 1.21 percent at 16,300 dong at 0237 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)