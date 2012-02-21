STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.44 percent at 18,369.67 and the 50-share Nifty rose 0.43 percent to 5,588.1, on news of the approval of a crucial second bailout package for debt-stricken Greece. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was up 1 basis point at 8.20 percent, with traders awaiting clues on whether the Reserve Bank of India will announce a debt buy this week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.10/11 to the dollar, compared with the previous close 49.27/28, on foreign fund inflows and expectations for improved risk appetite after the Greece bailout deal. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.33 percent from 7.32 percent previously, while the one-year rate was up 2 basis points at 8.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.80/8.85 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent for four-day loans, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18369.67 0.44 DOLLEX-30 3061.3 0.44 DOLLEX-100 2032.14 0.37 DOLLEX-200 767.46 0.39 BSE-100 9677.48 0.37 BSE-200 2270.95 0.39 BSE-500 7106.05 0.41 BSE MID-CAP 6577.08 0.5 BSE SMALL-CAP 7174.46 0.81 BSE AUTO 10328.92 0.09 BSE-CG 11273.51 1.5 BSE-CD 6548.51 -1.49 BSE-FMCG 4174.16 0.5 BSE-HC 6401 0.4 BSE IPO 1626.93 1.64 BSE-IT 6243.96 -0.37 BSE METALS 12704.09 1.05 BSE OIL & GAS 8678.03 0.39 BSE POWER 2390.67 1.16 BSE REALTY 2117.59 1.82 BSE-PSU 7968.34 0.75 BSE-TECK 3678.7 -0.29 BSE BANKEX 12816.66 0.63 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1174.07 0.5 S&P CNX NIFTY 5588.1 0.43 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)