STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.61 percent at 18,401.12 and the 50-share Nifty rose 0.71 percent to 5,603.7, after January consumer price data showed inflation pressures are moderating, adding weight to views that the central bank has room to cut interest rates. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis points at 8.17 percent, after a central bank deputy said the Reserve Bank of India would consider a reduction in the banks' reserve requirements if cash remains tight. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.17/18 to the dollar, compared with the previous close 49.27/28, driven by dollar inflows, gains in local stocks and improved appetite for risk after the euro zone reached a deal to rescue debt-laden Greece. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both down 2 basis points, at 7.30 and 8.05 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.70/8.80 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent for four-day loans, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 93 rupees at 28,251 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 18401.12 0.61 DOLLEX-30 3065.99 0.59 DOLLEX-100 2036.84 0.6 DOLLEX-200 769.19 0.62 BSE-100 9699.87 0.6 BSE-200 2276.08 0.62 BSE-500 7122.02 0.64 BSE MID-CAP 6588.85 0.68 BSE SMALL-CAP 7196.26 1.12 BSE AUTO 10309.94 -0.09 BSE-CG 11231.99 1.13 BSE-CD 6789.23 2.13 BSE-FMCG 4172.67 0.47 BSE-HC 6419.49 0.69 BSE IPO 1626.45 1.61 BSE-IT 6244.03 -0.36 BSE METALS 12751.37 1.42 BSE OIL & GAS 8790.18 1.68 BSE POWER 2394.43 1.32 BSE REALTY 2124.55 2.16 BSE-PSU 7968.84 0.76 BSE-TECK 3687.92 -0.04 BSE BANKEX 12789.32 0.42 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1178.71 0.9 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in Mumbai; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)