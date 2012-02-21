STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index was up 0.94 percent at 18,460.73 and the 50-share Nifty rose 0.96 percent to 5,617.4, with financials among the major gainers following RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn's comments that the central bank may consider a cut in cash reserve ratio going ahead. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis points at 8.17 percent, as market drew comfort that cash tightness may ease to some extent after Gokarn's CRR cut comments. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.12/13 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 49.27/28, driven by dollar inflows, gains in local stocks and improved appetite for risk after the euro zone reached a deal to rescue debt-laden Greece. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both down 2 basis points, at 7.30 and 8.05 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.70/8.80 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent for four-day loans, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 91 rupees at 28,249 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % change SENSEX 18460.73 0.94 DOLLEX-30 3076.33 0.93 DOLLEX-100 2042.29 0.87 DOLLEX-200 771.3 0.89 BSE-100 9725.84 0.87 BSE-200 2282.31 0.89 BSE-500 7141.27 0.91 BSE MID-CAP 6610.51 1.01 BSE SMALL-CAP 7211.33 1.33 BSE AUTO 10335.94 0.16 BSE-CG 11228.1 1.09 BSE-CD 6919.03 4.09 BSE-FMCG 4175.97 0.55 BSE-HC 6397.61 0.35 BSE IPO 1629.27 1.78 BSE-IT 6257.62 -0.15 BSE METALS 12682.96 0.88 BSE OIL & GAS 8843.33 2.3 BSE POWER 2395.11 1.35 BSE REALTY 2162.02 3.96 BSE-PSU 7971.82 0.79 BSE-TECK 3704.35 0.41 BSE BANKEX 12874.43 1.09 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1181.56 1.14 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in Mumbai; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)