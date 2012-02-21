STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 0.76 percent higher at 18,428.61 and the 50-share Nifty settled 0.77 percent up to 5,607.15, with banks among the major gainers on expectations the central bank will consider easing policy. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was down 2 basis points at 8.17 percent, on expectation that the Reserve Bank of India may announce bond purchases through open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was stronger at 49.20/21 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 49.27/28, driven by dollar inflows, gains in local stocks and improved appetite for risk after the euro zone reached a deal to rescue debt-laden Greece. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate were both down 3 basis points, at 7.29 and 8.04 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was 8.60/8.65 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent for four-day loans, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 77 rupees at 28,235 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18428.61 0.76 DOLLEX-30 3071.12 0.76 DOLLEX-100 2038.76 0.7 DOLLEX-200 769.95 0.72 BSE-100 9709.03 0.7 BSE-200 2278.33 0.72 BSE-500 7129.67 0.74 BSE MID-CAP 6604.34 0.91 BSE SMALL-CAP 7202.12 1.2 BSE AUTO 10330.44 0.11 BSE-CG 11203.59 0.87 BSE-CD 6865.88 3.29 BSE-FMCG 4168.45 0.37 BSE-HC 6378.83 0.06 BSE IPO 1629.89 1.82 BSE-IT 6256.53 -0.16 BSE METALS 12658.43 0.68 BSE OIL & GAS 8842.29 2.29 BSE POWER 2386.19 0.97 BSE REALTY 2169.96 4.34 BSE-PSU 7968.97 0.76 BSE-TECK 3703.01 0.37 BSE BANKEX 12838.84 0.81 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1181.75 1.16 S&P CNX NIFTY 5607.15 0.77 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in Mumbai)