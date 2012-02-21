MUMBAI Feb 21 India's chana futures rose on Tuesday to hit a fresh contract high as bad weather conditions for the crop in key growing areas could hamper harvesting and affect yields and lower stocks with traders amid stable consumer demand.

* The weather department has forecast that rains and thundershowers could occur in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana in next two days,traders said.

* The March chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 2.61 at 3,541 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a fresh contract at 3,568 rupees.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 81 rupees to 3,650 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures rose, reversing initial losses, as exporters rushed to meet their commitments with lower stocks with dealers, though demand concerns from industries capped the gains, analysts said.

* "Volumes in guar complex (guar seed and guar gum) are very low and it could lead to volatility in prices," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* The guar seed contract ended 0.42 percent higher at 15,499 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Jodhpur spot market, guar seed rose 27 rupees to 15,243 rupees per 100 kg.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

India rapeseed struck a contract high on Tuesday due to lack of arrivals in the local market, and strong overseas leads, analysts said.

* Rapeseed supplies are less in spot markets due to lower production this year.

* U.S. soybean was 0.12 percent higher on Tuesday.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 2.92 percent higher at 3,593 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,624 rupees.

* Soybean for March delivery ended 1.11 percent higher at 2,630.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for March ended 0.87 percent higher at 715.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 10.10 rupees to 714.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 35 rupees to 2,588 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 93.75 rupees to 3,475.00 per 100 kg.

SPICES

Cumin seeds, or jeera, futures hit a new contract low on Tuesday, hurt by rising supplies from the new crop, estimates of higher output and sluggish spot demand.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.22 percent to end at 13,804 rupees per 100 kg, partially recovering from a contract low of 13,641 rupees.

* About 1,500-2,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop are arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat, traders said.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat, India's largest producer, as on Jan. 16.

* In the Unjha spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 161 rupees to 14,483 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose, tracking a firm spot market, where prices rose as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices.

* The most-active pepper for March delivery on NCDEX rose 3.25 percent to end at 32,090 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kochi market in Kerala, pepper rose 632 rupees to 32,295 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures dropped as supplies from the new season crop piled up in a year when a bumper crop is expected and local demand remain tepid.

* The April turmeric contract ended 2.12 percent lower at 4,704 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage, a state government official told Reuters last week . (Reporting by Mumbai Commodity Team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)