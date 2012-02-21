STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended 0.76 percent higher at 18,428.61 and the 50-share Nifty settled 0.77 percent up at 5,607.15, with lenders among the gainers on expectations the central bank will consider easing banks' reserve requirements to help ease tight cash conditions. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond ended down 2 basis points at 8.17 percent after comments from a Reserve Bank of India deputy governor raised expectations of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio. RUPEE -------------- The rupee settled weaker at 49.3050/3150 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 49.27/28, as dollar demand from oil companies offset the impact of positive local equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 7.32 percent, while the one-year rate settled a basis point lower at 8.06 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate settled lower at 8.80/8.85 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent for four-day loans, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India was up 121 rupees at 28,279 rupees per 10 grams. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18428.61 0.76 DOLLEX-30 3071.12 0.76 DOLLEX-100 2038.76 0.7 DOLLEX-200 769.95 0.72 BSE-100 9709.03 0.7 BSE-200 2278.33 0.72 BSE-500 7129.67 0.74 BSE MID-CAP 6604.34 0.91 BSE SMALL-CAP 7202.12 1.2 BSE AUTO 10330.44 0.11 BSE-CG 11203.59 0.87 BSE-CD 6865.88 3.29 BSE-FMCG 4168.45 0.37 BSE-HC 6378.83 0.06 BSE IPO 1629.89 1.82 BSE-IT 6256.53 -0.16 BSE METALS 12658.43 0.68 BSE OIL & GAS 8842.29 2.29 BSE POWER 2386.19 0.97 BSE REALTY 2169.96 4.34 BSE-PSU 7968.97 0.76 BSE-TECK 3703.01 0.37 BSE BANKEX 12838.84 0.81 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1181.75 1.16 S&P CNX NIFTY 5607.15 0.77 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Neha Arora in Mumbai)