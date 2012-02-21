Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swire Pacific Mtn Financing Limited

Guarantor Swire Pacific Limited

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 28, 2022

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.021

Yield 4.624 pct

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.0 pct February 15, 2022 UST

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & JPMorgan

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

Data supplied by International Insider.