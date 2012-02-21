Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower FGA Capital Ireland Plc
Guarantor FGA Capital S.p.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2014
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.768
Reoffer price 99.768
Spread 421.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.25 pct BKO
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Citigroup & Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclsoed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0751352898
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue