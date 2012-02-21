Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.698

Reoffer price 99.698

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 7, 2015 UKT

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank,Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

