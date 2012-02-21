Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kraftwerke Linth-Limmern AG
Issue Amount 145 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 27, 2042
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 100.751
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Zürcher Kantonalbank, Credit Suisse & UBS AG
Listing SIx
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0180428531
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.