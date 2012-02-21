Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Danske Bak A/S

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2017

Coupon 3.875 PCT

Reoffer price 99.808

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup & Danske

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

