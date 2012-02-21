Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date November 16, 2023

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 98.138

Reoffer price 98.138

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 575 million euro

When fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0706261368

