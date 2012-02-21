Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date November 16, 2023
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 98.138
Reoffer price 98.138
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 575 million euro
When fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS0706261368
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.