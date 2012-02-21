February 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services PLC
Guarantor Santander Uk PLC
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date August 28, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 180bp
Reoffer price 99.852
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 190bp
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Citigroup,
JPMorgan & Santander GBM
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0751524694
