February 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25bp

Issue price 99.004

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 47bp

Payment Date March 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas,

Credit Suisse, DZ Bank & NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 2.6

billion euro when fungible

ISIN Xs0441736625

