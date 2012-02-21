February 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25bp
Issue price 99.004
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 47bp
Payment Date March 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas,
Credit Suisse, DZ Bank & NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 2.6
billion euro when fungible
ISIN Xs0441736625
