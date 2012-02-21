February 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Thyssenkrupp AG
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date Febraury 28, 2017
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.753
Reoffer price 99.753
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 348.1
bp over the OBL 162
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, RBs &
Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
Data supplied by International Insider.