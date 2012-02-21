February 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Securitas AB
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2017
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.43
Reoffer price 99.43
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 198.7
bp over the Bund
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, ING & SEB
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.