February 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Securitas AB

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2017

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.43

Reoffer price 99.43

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 198.7

bp over the Bund

Payment Date February 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, ING & SEB

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

