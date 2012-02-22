STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.27 percent at 18,477.87 and the 50-share Nifty 0.19 percent higher at 5617.9, with oil explorer ONGC and automaker Tata Motors leading the gains. (Scroll down to the end of this item for more information on sectoral indices) GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The yield on the 10-year benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond was 8.21 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.17 percent, as mood was dented with the Reserve Bank of India yet to announce a debt buy through open market operations for the week. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 49.22/23 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 49.3050/3150, as capital inflows stay strong, but oil companies' dollar purchases kept gains in check. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.35 percent from previous close of 7.32 percent, while the one-year rate was 8.09 percent from 8.06 percent on Tuesday. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate was at 8.70/8.80 percent, lower compared than Tuesday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent, as demand eased in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle. BSE INDEXES ----------------------- Indexes Value % Change SENSEX 18477.87 0.27 DOLLEX-30 3084.82 0.45 DOLLEX-100 2049.72 0.54 DOLLEX-200 774.26 0.56 BSE-100 9743.37 0.35 BSE-200 2286.88 0.38 BSE-500 7157.44 0.39 BSE MID-CAP 6640.98 0.55 BSE SMALL-CAP 7238.93 0.51 BSE AUTO 10405.83 0.73 BSE-CG 11203.03 -0 BSE-CD 6937.67 1.05 BSE-FMCG 4183.83 0.37 BSE-HC 6423.73 0.7 BSE IPO 1639.78 0.61 BSE-IT 6260.08 0.06 BSE METALS 12720.04 0.49 BSE OIL & GAS 8948.78 1.2 BSE POWER 2411.05 1.04 BSE REALTY 2196.03 1.2 BSE-PSU 8041.96 0.92 BSE-TECK 3705.45 0.07 BSE BANKEX 12820.42 -0.14 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1189.28 0.64 S&P CNX NIFTY 5617.9 0.19 ----------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)