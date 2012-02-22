February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date August 20, 2014

Coupon 6.375 pct

Issue price 100.8375

Reoffer price 99.65

Yield 6.555 pct

Payment Date March 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's Global EMTN programme

