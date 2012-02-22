February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a ECoop issue priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 14, 2042

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 98.847

Reoffer price 98.847

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.6

bp over the 3.25 pct 2042 DBR

Payment Date March 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank,

Goldman Sachs International & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0752034206

