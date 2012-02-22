BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on wednesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation
(GECC)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 24, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.662
Yield 3.245 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0752041755
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 mllion Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 24, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 125 bp
Reoffer price Par
ISIN XS0752048685
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date February 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & SEB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.