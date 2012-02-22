BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
Feb 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25 bp
Issue price 99.004
Reoffer price 99.004
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 47 bp
Payment Date March 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank &
NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0441736625
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.