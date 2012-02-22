Feb 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25 bp

Issue price 99.004

Reoffer price 99.004

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 47 bp

Payment Date March 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank &

NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0441736625

