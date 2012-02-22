February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Koninklije KPN N.V
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 01, 2022
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.768
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 237.5
bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date March 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, ING, SG CIB & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Euronext
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100+1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0752092311
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.