February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Koninklije KPN N.V

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 01, 2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.768

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 237.5

bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, ING, SG CIB & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Euronext

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100+1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0752092311

