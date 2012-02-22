February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway(KBN)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 23, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.532

Payment Date February 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0752085617

