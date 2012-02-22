BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
february 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a mortgage pfandbrief issue priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 1, 2019
Coupon 2.714 pct
Reoffer price 99.685
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 87.9
bp over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR
Payment Date March 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt & Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN DE000DB5DCM7
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.