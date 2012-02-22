BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
February 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Global bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $3.5 billion
Maturity Date April 15, 2015
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.973
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 70.7
bp over the 0.25 pct February 2015
UST
Payment Date February 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Goldman
Sachs
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.10 pct
Denoms (K) 100-10-1
Governing Law English
