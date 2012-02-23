MUMBAI Feb 23 Indian banks' investments
in safe haven government securities continued to outpace loan
growth, data for the two weeks to Feb. 10. showed, as credit
demand remained slack in a slowing economy.
According to Reserve Bank of India data, banks' investments
in government bonds rose 2.2 percent to 17.3 trillion rupees
($351.6 billion) in the two weeks ending Feb. 10, while loan
demand was up just 0.71 percent to 43.8 trillion rupees.
Deposits grew 0.56 percent during the reporting period to 58
trillion rupees.
Loan growth was 15.7 percent on year in the two weeks to
Feb. 10, slightly below the central bank's downward revised
projection of 16 percent for full fiscal year 2011/12 that ends
in March.
The RBI lowered its projection for loan growth downwards
from 18 percent at its January policy review. It then said that
the deceleration in credit growth was due to banks' large
investments in debt following large market borrowings by the
government.
New Delhi has already raised its overall borrowing target
twice to 5.10 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year due to
a widening fiscal deficit.
The economy is expected to grow 7.1 percent in the current
fiscal year, its slowest annual growth in three years, a
government advisory panel said on Wednesday.
Deposits grew around 15 percent on-year in the two weeks to
Feb. 10, while investments in government securities rose 17.6
percent, the RBI data showed.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)