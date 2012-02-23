Feb 23
2011 ANNUAL RESULTS
MACROECONOMICS IMPACTING PROFITABILITY
TURNAROUND PROGRAM ON TRACK
Key figures 2011
Cheseaux, Switzerland - February 23, 2012 - The Kudelski Group
(SIX:KUD.S), the world's leading provider of media content
protection and value-added service technology, announced today
its 2011 annual results. Group revenues in constant currency
declined by 3.8%. Total annual revenues and other operating
income declined from CHF 1'069.3 million in 2010 to CHF 896.6
million in 2011, with the Digital TV segment driving most of the
decline.
The continued fall of USD and EUR rates affected the Group's
2011 financial results, with a negative impact of CHF 121.7
million on full-year revenues and CHF 46.5 million on operating
income. Operating income for the year amounts to CHF 25.4
million compared to a CHF 110 million in 2010. Net of
restructuring costs, the Group's 2011 operating income was CHF
35.3 million. 2011 cash flow generation was strong, with an
operating cash flow for the year at CHF 86.7 million.
Structural developments in the Digital TV segment remained
positive, with new customer wins, a positive traction for the
Group's latest generation of products, and selected regions,
such as Latin America, continuing to deliver strong growth in
constant currency.These developments could only partially
compensate the economic slowdown in Southern Europe.
Furthermore, 2010 was positively impacted by certain one-off
contributions, which were not available at the same levels in
2011, including revenues from a card replacement program at
Virgin Media and a one-off other operating income from
government grants. In 2011, operating income for the Digital TV
segment declined by CHF 100.5 million to CHF 28.9 million.
The Public Access segment continued to grow its revenue in local
currency and, as it was less affected by currency fluctuations,
it raised its operating income to CHF 12.5 million.
2011 also saw the turnaround of the Middleware and Advertising
segment reach another important milestone, with the segment
reverting to profitability on a full year basis.
RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WELL ON TRACK
The Group's restructuring program announced late last year has
already delivered its first tangible results, with CHF 15.8
million in savings realized in 2011. The series of measures
aimed at reducing the Group's total annual operating expenses by
CHF 90 million are progressing according to the Group's original
plan.
Personnel expenses decreased by CHF 26.0 million in 2011,
primarily due to currency effects. Compared to the end of 2010,
total headcount decreased by 69 to 2'999 FTEs at the end of
2011. This headcount includes 100 FTEs in the Group's newly
organized operations in India. However, this figure does not
reflect the impact of the restructuring announced by the Group
late last year, which is being implemented during the first
months of 2012.
The Group reduced other operating expenses by CHF 44.9 million
in 2011, a 19.2% reduction from the prior year. In addition to
the currency-driven reduction, the lower cost base reflects
initial efforts undertaken by the Group as part of its overall
cost-reduction program. Compared to the previous year, aggregate
development, engineering, legal, expert and consultancy expenses
in 2011 were reduced by CHF 24.9 million. The ongoing systematic
replacement of external resources with lower cost internal
resources has helped drive this cost reduction.
GAINING TRACTION IN INTERNET TV
Cable, satellite and telco service providers are increasingly
turning to NAGRA for its expertise and innovation capabilities
to enable an Internet-connected environment for their viewers as
a natural extension to their existing services.
Latest developments at customers integrating NAGRA's Internet TV
capabilities include:
With the new deployments of the last few months, NAGRA PRM - a
key element of the Group's Internet TV solution suite - is now
implemented at leading service providers around the world
including: Telefonica, UPC, T-Com Croatia, Numericable, SFR,
Digital+, Zon, Mediaset, Virgin Media, Telenet, VOO, NET,
Embratel, Skylife, CNS and kbro (Taiwan), Elisa, Hansenet,
Naxoo.
Furthermore, NAGRA and abertis telecom, the leader in Spain in
infrastructure and telecommunications services, signed a
strategic partnership to launch a cloud-based service aimed at
pay-TV service providers and free-to-air broadcasters seeking to
deploy affordable multiscreen services, integrating broadcast TV
with on-demand Internet TV services, with fast time-to-market.
CONTINUED STRONG MOMENTUM IN EMERGING MARKETS
In the established pay TV segment, the Kudelski Group has
continued to win new contracts and expand its global footprint,
benefitting in particular from new wins in emerging markets.
The Latin American market is showing a sustained momentum and
remains an important growth vehicle for the digital TV segment.
Besides significant growth with established customers like NET,
Embratel and Telefonica, some important additions were made in
2011 like CNT of Ecuador who selected Nagra for DTH, ClaroTV
(American Movil) selecting OpenTV middleware, Oi in Brasil
getting additional middleware modules.
Further, major wins were achieved notably in India, Bangladesh
and Taiwan where NAGRA advanced technologies are proving
critical to support the ongoing local networks digitalization
and soaring demand for pay-TV.
IMCL, a NAGRA customer since 2003 and India's leading cable MSO
with around 8 million homes under the brand name InCableNet, has
selected NAGRA's fully integrated end-to-end solution to be
initially deployed in 500'000 set-top-boxes with a further
potential 500'000 devices. NAGRA will act as the system
integrator.
Bengal Communications Ltd (BCL), one of the largest cable MSO in
Bangladesh, has selected NAGRA's latest generation conditional
access (CA) and middleware technologies for its upcoming digital
cable services.
In Taiwan, NAGRA will drive the country's cable digitalization
deployment with the four major services providers, kbro, TBC,
CNS and HYA, having selected NAGRA Media Access DLK (cardless)
technology.
In parallel, NAGRA continues to build a strong revenue and R&D
base in fast developing economies (R&D centers in India and
China).
CYBERSECURITY BUSINESS LINE LAUNCHED
The CyberSecurity business line setup is progressing according
to plan, with an initial launch of new CyberSecurity services
targeting pay TV customers and prospects and addressing security
in over the top delivery environments, cloud hosting, managed
security services as well as reputation management services. The
initial industry focus beyond the digital TV markets covers
financial services with a "security as a service" offering for
cloud based solutions, including security assessment, security
monitoring services, as well as identity and access management.
Similarly, the Intellectual Property has initiated a new
licensing scheme addressing an initial set of identified
targets.
MIDDLEWARE AND ADVERTISING PICKS UP
Following the R&D investment ramp-up aimed at accelerating the
development of the next generation Group middleware solutions in
2010, initial deployments of such solutions took place in 2011.
Thus, additional resources were released resulting in a lower
cost base that enabled the middleware and advertising segment to
revert to a positive operating income for the year.
The targeted effort in next-generation middleware has yielded it
first promising results in the market. OpenTV4 has been
successfully launched to power an internet TV solution for the
Spanish ISP Jazztel. The flexibility of the middleware has been
proven by the fast roll-out of an innovative user experience.
Building on this innovative approach, OpenTV5 is progressing
according to plan with its lead deployment customer Telefonica,
positioning it as its global middleware solution across TV
services.
PUBLIC ACCESS: POSITIVE TREND CONTINUES
Public Access posted a sales increase of 4.2% in 2011 on a
constant currency basis, in spite of the deconsolidation of
Polyright from July 2011 on.
Public Access operating income recovered in 2011, improving by
CHF 3.7 million to CHF 12.5 million as compared with 2010, which
reflects careful cost management.
SKIDATA announces two major management changes. Charles Egli,
SKIDATA's CEO since 2004, will become President of the
Supervisory Board (Aufsichtsrat) effective July 1st, 2012. Hugo
Rohner will take over as CEO of SKIDATA as from July 1st, 2012.
Mr. Rohner developed a large part of his career within the
Kudelski Group. He is currently CFO for the Group's activities
in the US.
PROPOSALS TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Mr. Joseph Deiss, former Swiss Federal Councillor and President
of the sixty-fifth session of the United Nations General
Assembly, will be proposed as new Member of the Board of
Directors of Kudelski SA at the next Annual General Meeting of
shareholders to be held in Lausanne on May 15, 2012. Mr. Deiss
has been a member of the Board of Directors of OpenTV until the
full acquisition of this company by the Kudelski Group in March
2010.
The Board of Directors of Kudelski SA will also propose to the
Annual General Meeting of May 15, 2012, the payment of a
dividend of CHF 0.10 per bearer share and CHF 0.01 per
registered share. The ex-date will be May 18th, 2012.
OUTLOOK
On October 31, 2011, the group announced measures targeting a
net annual cost reduction of CHF 90 million, with initial
effects expected in late 2011 and the cost reductions becoming
fully effective in the course of the second half of 2012. The
implementation of these measures is progressing as planned. As
part of this program, Digital TV and Middleware and Advertising
operations have been fully integrated as of the beginning of
2012. Accordingly, these activities will be reported as a single
segment, called Digital TV, as of January 1, 2012.
The new Digital TV segment is expected to continue to benefit
from favorable fundamentals and a solid Group competitive
positioning. However, Group top line is expected to decrease
from 2011 to 2012, as the Polyright, Medioh, Embedics and Nagra
Audio businesses are fully deconsolidated, government grants are
expected to be lower and the expected expiration of a contract
provision with a large customer will result in the application
of a lower base of paying smart cards for the purpose of license
fee calculations.
Public Access is expected to maintain its momentum both on the
top line as well as from a profitability perspective.
The contribution of new business sectors such as Internet TV,
Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property will remain marginal in
2012 while materially contributing to the Group's growth in the
following years.
On this basis, management expects to report 2012 total revenues
between CHF 830 million and 855 million. Further, management
guides for an operating income ex-restructuring costs between
CHF 35 and 50 million.
Note
The 2011 Financial Statements and MD&A are available in PDF
format under:
www.nagra.com => Investors => Doc Center
