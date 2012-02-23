Feb 23 Financial Highlights * Cash and cash equivalents of CHF36.1 million at 31 December 2011 * Cash can fund operations through to 3Q 2013 * Restructuring and pipeline prioritization successfully implemented * CHF28 million cash used for operations, at the low end of CHF28-32 million guidance Operating Highlights * Dipraglurant Phase II Parkinson's disease trial fully enrolled in 2011 - top line data around end of March * ADX71149 Phase II trial in schizophrenia patients initiated 1H11 by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. * New CEO, Bharatt Chowrira, focuses on pipeline execution and partnering Geneva, Switzerland, 23 February 2012 - Addex Pharmaceuticals (SIX:ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today its 2011 financial results. A conference call and webcast will be presented to investors, analysts and media at 16:00 CET (15:00 GMT/10:00 ET) today. "Last year Addex made significant progress and breakthroughs on several fronts," said Bharatt Chowrira, President and CEO of Addex. "We were pleased to see two of our orally active allosteric modulators enter Phase IIa testing. We fine-tuned our strategy, re-focused on our core strengths and took measures to enhance operational efficiency going forward. As a result, the company is now on a much stronger footing and well positioned to achieve our near- and medium-term objectives." Commenting on the financials, Tim Dyer, CFO, said: "we are delighted to see our restructuring and operational efficiency initiatives result in cash utilization coming in at the low end of 2011 guidance. In 2012, we plan to strengthen our balance sheet through the execution of high value partnerships while efficiently advancing our pipeline. Cash utilization guidance is significantly reduced in 2012 to CHF23-25 million." Key 2011 Financial Data CHF' thousands 2011 2010 Chan 2H11 2H10 Chan ge ge Income 3 743 4 000 (6%) 570 1 300 (56% ) R&D expenses (27 (31 (10% (13 (14 (7%) 986) 165) ) 428) 479) G&A expenses (6 (6 5% (3 (3 9% 731) 433) 432) 144) Total operating (30 (33 (8%) (16 (16 - loss 974) 598) 290) 323) Finance result, (167) (47) 255% (24) (60) (60% net ) Net loss for the (31 (33 (7%) (16 (16 - period 141) 645) 314) 383) Basic and diluted (4.19 (5.69) (26% (2.12) (2.68 (21% net loss per share ) ) ) ) Net cash used (27 (12 117% (14 7 111 299% (cash burn) 732) 763) 165) Cash and cash 36 63 797 (43% 36 065 63 (43% equivalents 065 ) 797 ) Shareholders' 33 64 414 (47% 33 836 64 (47% equity 836 ) 414 ) 2011 Financial Summary Income was CHF3.7 million in 2011 compared to CHF4.0 million in 2010 and comprised mainly of a milestone payment of CHF2.6 million received from Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (JPI) under our mGluR2 PAM license agreement and CHF0.7 million from a grant received from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research to support our dipraglurant Phase II study in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia. Research & development expenses decreased by 10% to CHF28.0 million in 2011 compared to CHF31.2 million in 2010, primarily due to our reduced R&D headcount and laboratory consumables. General and administration expenses increased by 5% to CHF6.7 million in 2011 compared to CHF6.4 million in 2010 mainly due to the net effect of our reduced G&A headcount, which was off-set by certain one-off restructuring costs. Net loss decreased by 8% to CHF31.1 million for 2011 compared to CHF33.6 million for 2010, mainly due to the decrease in our operating expenses. Cash and cash equivalents amount to CHF36.1 million at 31 December 2011, compared to CHF63.8 million at the end of 2010. Cash utilization in 2011 of CHF27.7 million relates mainly to cash used in operations. Outlook: Based on current expectations, which include the completion of the dipraglurant Phase IIa development and the progression of our prioritized discovery and preclinical programs, full year 2012 cash burn guidance is CHF23-25 million. Pipeline Status Review Dipraglurant is a novel oral small molecule, which inhibits the metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGluR5), and has potential to be used in combination with levodopa or dopamine agonists for treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD). Our initial focus is on testing dipraglurant for the treatment of PD levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). Together with a partner, we hope to study dipraglurant's potential for treatment of the non-motor symptoms of PD (e.g. anxiety, depression and impulse control disorders), motor symptoms of PD and also non-parkinsonian dystonias. In the double-blind, placebo-controlled, EU and U.S. trial in PD-LID patients, the primary objective is safety and tolerability. In addition, the trial was designed to evaluate exploratory efficacy as a secondary objective. Efficacy is being measured using: the modified Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale; patient diaries documenting on time (with/without dyskinesias), off time and sleep time; the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale; the Clinician & Patient Global Impression of Change; and finally, an evaluation of the patients' mood, using the Hospital Anxiety & Depression Score. The study, which is partially funded by a $900,000 grant from The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, has completed enrollment of 72 patients. Top line data will be disclosed around the end of March, 2012. ADX71149 is undergoing a 105-patient Phase IIa trial for the treatment of schizophrenia. The orally available small molecule mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator (PAM) was discovered and developed in collaboration with our partner, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (JPI), which is responsible for all clinical development and commercialization of ADX71149. Under the licensing agreement, Addex is eligible for development and regulatory milestones of up to a total of 112 million plus low double-digit royalties. Addex is prioritizing preclinical programs for GABABR PAM for osteoarthritis pain and overactive bladder; mGluR4 PAM for Parkinson's disease, anxiety and other diseases. Prioritized discovery programs are: receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) superfamily members, including TrkB PAM for treating neurodegenerative diseases (e.g. Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's diseases); TNF receptor superfamily members, including TNFR1 NAM for inflammation (e.g. rheumatoid arthritis) and other diseases; and GLP1R PAM for Type 2 diabetes. A webcast and conference call will be held today at 16:00 CET (15:00 GMT/10:00 ET) today. To participate, please listen to the webcast or call one of the following telephone numbers. RSVP is not necessary. (Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)