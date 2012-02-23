Feb 23 India's Tata Steel
plans to raise 30 billion rupees ($609.76 million) through
10-year bonds by March, sources with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Thursday.
The bonds will be privately placed and is likely to have a low
coupon with redemption at premium, the sources said.
(Reporting By Archana Narayanan)