Feb 23 India's Tata Steel plans to raise 30 billion rupees ($609.76 million) through 10-year bonds by March, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The bonds will be privately placed and is likely to have a low coupon with redemption at premium, the sources said. (Reporting By Archana Narayanan)